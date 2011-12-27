Sansum Clinic to Host ‘Changing the Way We Eat’ Webcast Viewing Party

Experts in food and farming will share their insights during the Jan. 21 event

Changing the Way We Eat, a production of TEDxManhattan, highlights the sustainable food movement and the work being done to ensure that healthy and nutritious food is accessible to all.

Experts in food and farming will share their insights during a webcast viewing party from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in the third-floor conference room of the Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

Ample time is given for attendees to meet and discuss new ideas. Click here for the most current listing of speakers.

Participants may come and go throughout the day. A box lunch will be available for purchase at the event, and brown bag lunches are welcome.

The program is free of charge and open to the community. Space is limited. To register or for more information, click here or call 805.681.8976.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for the Sansum Clinic.