Sansum Clinic Offering ‘Walk & Train with Physical Therapist’ Program

Do you want to start an exercise program, but you’re not sure where to begin? For mature adults who want a gentle way to begin being active, the Sansum Clinic offers “Walk & Train with Physical Therapist.”

The class is led by a health educator and physical therapist who will help you improve endurance as you walk, increase neuromuscular efficiency, become more agile and participate in light toning and stretching exercises.

Each week participants will learn about a new health topic and build confidence in doing the activities of daily living. The class will meet from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, rain or shine, on the back lawn at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 through March 6.

This program is free of charge and open to the community. To reserve a space or for more information, click here or call 805.681.8976.

— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for the Sansum Clinic.