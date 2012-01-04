Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Vigil Planned for Sunday to Honor Victims of Gun Violence

Rep. Lois Capps, Mayor Helene Schneider and other officials will participate in the local remembrance

By Toni Wellen for the Coalition Against Gun Violence | January 4, 2012 | 10:33 p.m.

Residents of the city and county of Santa Barbara will join with communities across America as one on Sunday, Jan. 8 to honor and remember the victims of gun violence and their families who continue to
mourn and suffer from the senseless act of violence in Tucson, Ariz., one year ago, Jan. 8, 2011.

Attendees will gather at 9:45 a.m., with the memorial scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. sharp, rain or shine, on the steps on the Anacapa Street side of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

At 10:10 a.m., the bell will toll and the victims’ names of the Tucson gun violence will be read. All those gathered will then be invited to participate in the Coalition Against Gun Violence bell ceremony, “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Any member of the audience who has lost a family member or a friend to gun violence is welcomed and encouraged to say the name of their loved one and ring the bell — remembering all victims of gun violence in respectful silence.

By joining together in a national vigil hosted by the Coalition Against Gun Violence, Americans will come together as a nation to reflect upon the toll that gun violence takes on our families and communities, and to ponder the true nature of peace and nonviolence.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will address the community. Mayor Helene Schneider will present a Santa Barbara city proclamation, and county Supervisors Janet Wolf and Salud Carbajal will present a countywide resolution.

Since Tucson, there have been three mass shootings in California alone — Cupertino, Seal Beach and Los Angeles — 16 people were killed and 12 wounded. Santa Barbara will join in this national vigil to reflect upon the toll gun violence takes on our families and communities, reminding ourselves that as a nation all loved ones matter.

For more information, contact Toni Wellen at 805.684.8434 or click here.

— Toni Wellen for the Coalition Against Gun Violence.

 

