Six Year-End Tips from IRS to Reduce 2011 Taxes

Take these steps before Dec. 31 to reap the benefits

By Anabel Marquez for the IRS | December 27, 2011 | 12:40 a.m.

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers to take action no later than Dec. 31 to claim certain benefits and lower their 2011 federal taxes.

“With the new year fast approaching, we want to remind people about tax-saving tips before the calendar turns to 2012,” IRS spokeswoman Anabel Marquez said. “Taking steps before Dec. 31 could save you money.”

Here are six steps you can take before the year ends to save on your 2011 taxes.

Make Charitable Contributions

Donations must be made to qualified charities no later than Dec. 31 to be deductible for 2011. Taxpayers must have a canceled check, a bank or credit union statement, a credit card statement or a written statement from the charity showing the name of the charity and the date and amount of the contribution. Donations charged to a credit card by Dec. 31 are deductible for 2011 even if the bill isn’t paid until 2012. Clothing and household items donated to charity must be in good used condition or better to be deductible.

Install Energy-Efficient Home Improvements

Homeowners still have time to make energy-saving and green-energy home improvements and qualify for either of two home energy credits. Installing energy efficient improvements such as insulation, new windows and water heaters can provide up to $500 in tax savings. Homeowners going green should also check out the Residential Energy Efficient Property Credit, designed to spur investment in alternative energy equipment. For details see Special Edition Tax Tip 2011-08 on the IRS.gov Web site.

Contribute the Maximum to Retirement Accounts

Elective deferrals to employer-sponsored 401(k) plans or similar workplace retirement programs must be made by Dec. 31. However, taxpayers have until April 17, 2012, to set up a new IRA or add money to an existing IRA and still have it count for 2011. A taxpayer normally can contribute up to $5,000 to a traditional or Roth IRA, and up to $6,000 if age 50 or older.

Consider a Portfolio Adjustment

Check investments for gains and losses and make sales by Dec. 31. Taxpayers may normally deduct capital losses up to the amount of capital gains, plus $3,000 from other income. Net capital losses that are more than $3,000 can be carried forward and deducted in future years.

Make a Qualified IRA Charitable Distribution

The qualified charitable distribution allows individuals age 70½ or older to exclude up to $100,000 from gross income that is paid directly from their individual retirement accounts to a qualified charity. The excluded amount can be used to satisfy any required minimum distributions that the individual must otherwise receive from their IRAs in 2011.

Don’t Overlook the Small Business Health Care Tax Credit

Small employers that pay at least half of employee health insurance premiums may qualify for a tax credit of up to 35 percent of the premiums paid. An employer with fewer than 25 full-time employees that pays an average wage of less than $50,000 a year may qualify. For more information see the Small Business Health Care Tax Credit page on IRS.gov.

— Anabel Marquez is a media relations specialist for the IRS of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern & Inyo Counties.

 

