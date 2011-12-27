For Change on Santa Barbara’s Westside, Ideas from Community Abound in Several Formats

Public plaza, women's center, block parties and a police 'open house' are among the suggestions generated by stakeholders

The collective wheels are turning on Santa Barbara’s Westside as stakeholders meet to discuss ideas based around improving the area for those who live and work there.

The THRIVE Westside initiative has focused on improving the sprawling neighborhood bordered by Highway 101 to the north and the Mesa to the south, and between SBCC on the east and Las Positas Road on the west.

The THRIVE input groups, made up of various stakeholders, have met four times already, and have discussed a variety of issues affecting quality of life in the area, such as public safety, youth services and economic development. Each group has met for a total of 10 hours and will bring one to three ideas to share at a Jan. 21 action summit, at which community leaders and the public will be asked to weigh in on the best ideas.

THRIVE Westside also had a national donor come forward with a $10,000 contribution, and process participants will have a say in how that money is used.

In addition, the public is being asked to submit suggestions and ideas through Let’s Talk Westside, an online civic-engagement project hosted by the nonprofit Just Communities and Noozhawk. The easy-to-use program is free and available 24/7. Users can make suggestions, second other ideas and make comments about what they would like to see.

Lead sponsors of Let’s Talk Westside are MarBorg Industries, Wells Fargo, Southern California Gas Co. and Paul Cashman of State Farm Insurance.

Additional Let’s Talk Westside sponsors include the Academy of Koei-Kan Karate-Do, Business First Bank, El Zarape Mexican Food, Griffith & Thornburgh LLP, Meridian Group, Paper Moon Printing, ParentClick.com, Presidio Sports, Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp., Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center and the South Coast Community Youth Cultural Center.

Noozhawk caught up with Jarrod Schwartz, executive director of Just Communities, last week to hear about the new suggestions that have popped up in the stakeholder groups.

“We’ve heard some great ideas so far,” he said.

Among the ideas that have surfaced from the meetings is a need for a community gathering place on the Westside. A public plaza, or a zócalo like those found in Latin America, was one iteration of a more permanent solution for a place that could attract residents and visitors with food vendors, music and other entertainment opportunities. Another idea proposed a community gathering place rotating through multiple locations.

“Either way, it would place for all people on the Westside to come together,” Schwartz said.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen noted that a public plaza has been a rallying point among online users, who also have been supporting block parties and more extensive integration throughout the Westside.

A women’s center with resources in Spanish was also suggested in the in-person groups, as well as extended activities for youth, including the building of a community swimming pool, which would be free and open to the public.

Strategies for improving relationships with residents and Santa Barbara police were also a topic of discussion.

Opportunities for residents to meet police officers who patrol their neighborhood in an “open house”-type of format was one idea, and Schwartz said he’s seen that approach work well in other communities.

“We’ve found that really helps build trust,” he said.

THRIVE Westside is a partnership of Harding University Partnership School, McKinley School, La Cumbre Junior High School, San Marcos High School, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the James S. Bower Foundation, Just Communities, One Nation Foundation, the Orfalea Foundations and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

To contribute ideas or learn more about the online public-engagement project, click here for Let’s Talk Westside.

