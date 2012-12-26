McDonald’s Serving $1 Egg McMuffins to Celebrate Herb Peterson Day

Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants are celebrating the Fifth Annual Herb Peterson Day on Monday, Jan. 7, and customers will be able to purchase Egg McMuffin sandwiches for only $1.

This annual event will commemorate the life and legacy of Herb Peterson, Central Coast resident and inventor of the iconic Egg McMuffin.

In 1968, Peterson opened his first McDonald’s restaurant in Santa Barbara, and later expanded his business to become the owner/operator of the six McDonald’s restaurants in Santa Barbara and Goleta. At the time, no other quick service restaurant offered breakfast, and Peterson asked a local blacksmith to make an iron ring to keep eggs round and tidy as they were cooked for a hand-held sandwich.

Modeled after Peterson’s personal breakfast favorite, eggs Benedict, he presented his breakfast product idea to McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, and in 1972, the Egg McMuffin became the first McDonald’s breakfast item.

Peterson passed away in 2008, and the first Herb Peterson Day took place on Jan. 5, 2009, what would have been Peterson’s 90th birthday.

On Jan. 7, Central Coast residents are invited to celebrate Peterson’s birthday, legacy and the iconic Egg McMuffin for only $1. Available at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Paso Robles and Carpinteria, limit two sandwiches per customer, during breakfast hours only.

In addition to this promotion, the first 10 customers to order Egg McMuffins for $1 will receive a copy of The Good Egg: Herb Peterson, the Egg McMuffin and the Secret Ingredients of Innovation. Valid at participating Central Coast McDonald’s stores during breakfast hours, one per customer, while supplies last. Written by David Peterson, Peterson’s son and local Central Coast McDonald’s owner operator, and Ann Marsh, The Good Egg chronicles the life and legacy of Peterson, including his invention of the Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich. A limited number of copies will be available for purchase at all six Santa Barbara and Goleta stores for $10.95 each.

The Egg McMuffin is just one of the Wholesome Starts breakfast items offered by McDonald’s, and at 300 calories a serving, it can be part of a balanced meal. Forty years after revolutionizing the American breakfast menu with the introduction of the Egg McMuffin sandwich, breakfast at McDonald’s continues to evolve, with a variety of choices including Fruit & Maple Oatmeal, Fruit ‘n Yogurt Parfait and the full lineup of McCafé beverages.

In 2013, McDonald’s will launch the Egg White Delight breakfast sandwich nationally, an alternative to the legendary Egg McMuffin that was developed locally on the Central Coast, that is made with egg whites and white cheddar cheese.

— Brittany Conklin is a publicist for Central Coast McDonald’s.