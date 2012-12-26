Patricia Kistler Named Board President for Chambers of Commerce Alliance

Patricia Kistler, the government relations director for the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the international chair for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria, has been elected to serve as president of the Board of Directors for the Chambers of Commerce Alliance.
The CCA includes chamber members and capitol circle business sponsors from Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
It advocates for pro-business public policy locally, statewide and on a national basis.
The 2013 CCA vice president is Jennifer Wells, CEO of the Camarillo Chamber; treasurer is Nancy Lindholm, CEO of the Oxnard Chamber; secretary is Suzanne Scar, past board chair of the Carpinteria Chamber; and immediate past president is Leigh Nixon, CEO of the Simi Valley Chamber.
Executive director of the CCA is Brendan Huffman.