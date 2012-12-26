Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Celebrates New Affordable Apartments in Pismo Beach

By Rochelle Rose for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | December 26, 2012 | 6:20 p.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing and the City of Pismo Beach recently hosted a grand opening ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of the new Pismo Creek Bungalows at 360 Park Ave.

The new affordable housing project is comprised of 14 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments plus a community room with meeting space, kitchen, and laundry facility. A lottery for the apartments was held Sept. 6 because of the high number of low-income applicants interested in the affordable apartments.

According to Peoples’ President Jeanette Duncan, PSHH had more than 90 applications to rent the affordable apartments. All 14 families are now moved in and enjoying their new apartments. Most are local workers at Pismo Beach area businesses and stores.

The affordable rents are based on household size and income, and can range from $612 to $942 a month. Gas and electricity is paid by the resident; water, sewer and trash costs are paid by the management company.

Eligibility requirements included good credit and rental history, and applicants must meet income limits. Preference was given to households residing or working within Pismo Beach city limits.

The sponsor and developer of the project is Peoples’ Self-Help Housing under the direction of Duncan and board chair Carolyn Johnson. The construction team included construction manager Bill Loar from Peoples’, project architect Leonard Grant, civil engineer Tim Walters and landscape designer Lief McKay, all from RRM Design Group of San Luis Obispo. The interior designer was Adele Rosen.

Financing was provided by the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, the City of Pismo Beach, the Pismo Beach Redevelopment Agency, Merritt Community Capital Corp. and Wells Fargo Bank.

PSHH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors, and other special needs groups on California’s Central Coast. Since its establishment in 1970, PSHH has created more than 1,150 self-help homeownership opportunities and has built more than 1,350 affordable rental units in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 