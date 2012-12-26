Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:13 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Rainbows Shine in Santa Barbara, Goleta

More rain is expected this weekend, but clear skies are in the forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | December 26, 2012

Widely scattered showers made for some brilliant rainbows along the South Coast of Santa Barbara County on Wednesday afternoon, but the forecast for the next two days calls for clear skies.

Thursday and Friday are expected to by sunny — although cool and breezy — with a chance of rain returning Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance of rain is expected Friday night, increasing to 40 percent on Saturday and 60 percent by Saturday night, forecasters said.

Snow levels could be as low as 3,000 feet, which means local mountain ranges could get a dusting.

Daytime highs should be around 60, with overnight lows in the lower-40s. Winds may gust to 25 mph overnight Wednesday and Thursday, but be calm through the rest of the period.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are both expected to be sunny.

