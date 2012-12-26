Rock Slide Closes Highway 1 South of Big Sur

Highway 1 remains closed overnight a few miles south of Big Sur after a major rock slide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Caltrans has mobilized an emergency contractor to clear the large debris field and to repair a 60-foot section of the damaged roadway at Partington Ridge Road.

As a result, crews will open one lane at 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. Thursday to allow vehicular and bicycle traffic through the slide area, which remains a very active and dynamic repair/cleanup zone. Traffic flow will be strictly controlled during these times.

Another update will be issued Thursday for the traffic plan on Friday and the weekend.

The highway is shut down just south of Deetjens Big Sur Inn (mile marker 42) and at Lucia (mile marker 23). The contractor and crews will continue to work daily dawn until dusk until the roadway is completely open.

The rock slide south of Gorda at mile marker 7 was cleared at noon Monday, so there is no closure at Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Businesses in the northern Big Sur community south to Cambria remain open, and alternate routes for motorists are Highways 68, 101 and 46 and Nacimiento-Fergusson Road.

Message signs have been activated to advise motorists of the closure.



Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones, and thanks the Big Sur community for their patience, support and understanding during latest incident.

For more information, click here or call Caltrans Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800.GAS.ROAD.

— Colin Jones is a public affairs manager for Caltrans.