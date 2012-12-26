Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:52 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Rock Slide Closes Highway 1 South of Big Sur

By Colin Jones for Caltrans | December 26, 2012 | 9:23 p.m.

Highway 1 remains closed overnight a few miles south of Big Sur after a major rock slide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Caltrans has mobilized an emergency contractor to clear the large debris field and to repair a 60-foot section of the damaged roadway at Partington Ridge Road.

As a result, crews will open one lane at 8 a.m., noon and 4 p.m. Thursday to allow vehicular and bicycle traffic through the slide area, which remains a very active and dynamic repair/cleanup zone. Traffic flow will be strictly controlled during these times.

Another update will be issued Thursday for the traffic plan on Friday and the weekend.

The highway is shut down just south of Deetjens Big Sur Inn (mile marker 42) and at Lucia (mile marker 23). The contractor and crews will continue to work daily dawn until dusk until the roadway is completely open.

The rock slide south of Gorda at mile marker 7 was cleared at noon Monday, so there is no closure at Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Businesses in the northern Big Sur community south to Cambria remain open, and alternate routes for motorists are Highways 68, 101 and 46 and Nacimiento-Fergusson Road.

Message signs have been activated to advise motorists of the closure.
 
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones, and thanks the Big Sur community for their patience, support and understanding during latest incident.

For more information, click here or call Caltrans Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800.GAS.ROAD.

— Colin Jones is a public affairs manager for Caltrans.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 