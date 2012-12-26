Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Ring in 2013 with Totally ‘80s New Year’s Eve Bash at Canary Hotel

By Jennifer Guess for the Canary Hotel | December 26, 2012 | 1:36 p.m.

As the end of the year approaches and the countdown to 2013 begins, Kimpton’s Canary Hotel is turning the clock back a few decades and throwing a totally ‘80s retro rooftop bash.

Don’t miss Canary’s party of the year — the only rooftop New Year’s Eve party in town, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31.

The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres, tastings and party favors by Absolut Vodka and Bacardi, a 1980s gaming station, a 1980s character costume contest and a Rubik’s cube challenge.

Pre-book the New Year’s Eve Package, which includes two tickets to Canary Hotel’s ‘80s inspired NYE party and ‘80s-themed accessories for the big event. Guests and locals can walk like an Egyptian and bust a move to beats by DJ Gavin Roy, and as the clock strikes midnight, toast to 2013.

Canary’s New Year’s Eve party package is available now through Jan. 5, but tickets and amenities to the party are included only for the night of New Year’s Eve. Individual tickets to the 21-or-older New Year’s Eve celebration are available in advance for $85 by clicking here, or at the door for $100.

Canary New Year’s bonus! If staying fit during the holiday season is a priority, then Canary Hotel’s vacation will help guests stay on target. All of Canary’s fabulous holiday packages include complimentary access to the Spectrum fitness facility (conveniently located next door to Canary Hotel), and for two days only, Canary will also be offering complimentary yoga on its coveted Rooftop Perch on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at 9 a.m.

Canary guests and locals are invited to start the new year off with an “om” on Santa Barbara’s one and only rooftop venue. These two rooftop yoga classes are complimentary and open to the public, but donations will be accepted on behalf of the American Red Cross.

For more information about Canary Hotel’s holiday offerings, click here or call 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Canary Hotel.

 
