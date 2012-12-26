Santa Maria Library Expanding Hours of Service Effective Jan. 2

The Main Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria. The telephone number for information is 805.925.0994.

The expanded service hours were approved by the City Council, and utilize Measure U funding to enable the service enhancement. The change will represent an increase of eight hours per week for a total of 56 hours, from the 48 hours per week which the library has had in place since July 5, 2011. It is expected that this effort by the City Council and the library to better serve the needs of the community in this way will be beneficial and well received by the community.

The City of Santa Maria is happy to announce that on Jan. 2, the main branch of the Santa Maria Public Library will expand its hours of service to the following:

