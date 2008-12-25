Allied Waste Changes Name in Sale, Not Trash Trucks or Service

New owner Republic Services says local customers will see no changes.

Allied Waste Industries, the trash and recycling collector for the Santa Barbara neighborhoods west of State Street, has a new name, but residents would never know it.

Early this month, the Phoenix-based company was bought out by Florida-based Republic Services Inc. Nonetheless, the new company will continue to use Allied Waste trucks in Santa Barbara and elsewhere, said Republic Services spokesman Will Flower.

“We don’t intend to change the local brand in any way,” he said.

The buyout actually has meant more changes for Republic Services than Allied Waste. For instance, it will be Republic Services — not Allied Waste — that experiences layoffs as a result of the buyout, Flower said.

All 40 layoffs will come from Republic Service’s 144-member corporate office in the next three months. He said no drivers or other employees will be laid off.

Republic Services also will move its headquarters to the former Allied Waste corporate office in Phoenix. All told, the new headquarters will employ 350 people. The company currently employs 35,000 people, and serves 40 states. The combined company is expected to generate more than $150 million in pre-tax annual synergies by 2011.

Flower said the buyout had nothing to do with the economy.

“We’ve been talking about this deal on and off more than five years,” he said. “It’s not a glamorous service, but it’s an essential service. That’s why even in economic downturns and slowdowns, the trash business typically does fairly well.”

Asked whether Republic Services has plans to change the rate schedule, Flower said “not at this point.” But he did say the collapse of the commodity markets has meant the company now pays to get rid of the same recycling materials for which it used to get paid. By way of example, he said, companies are no longer purchasing recycled cardboard to make boxes.

He added that costs are also rising for equipment and labor.

Recently, there was one exception to the “no change in brand” rule, Flower said. Some customers may have noticed a Republic Services truck collecting trash. Flower said that’s because Allied Waste needed a temporary replacement as it repaired one of its vehicles. A Republic Services truck was sent from Los Angeles, and then returned a few days later.

