Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:23 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Resolutions for Parents for the New Year

Heeding these words of advice can help us focus our efforts in the right direction.

By Bill Cirone | December 25, 2008 | 10:48 a.m.

This is the traditional time for making resolutions. The most important ones are worth stating so that we can focus our efforts in the right direction.

image
Bill Cirone
Family Circle Magazine once printed some very good resolutions for parents. They bear repeating because they are important for all parents to keep in mind throughout the year:

» I will always love my children for who they are — not who I want them to be. It’s an important distinction.

» I will give my child space to grow, to dream, to succeed and even to fail. Without that space, no growth can occur.

» I will create a loving home environment, regardless of what effort it takes at a given time.

» When discipline is necessary, I will let my child know that I disapprove of what he or she does, not who he or she is. Again, it’s a very important distinction.

» I will set limits and help my children find security in the knowledge of what is expected of them. They will not have to guess what is right or wrong.

» I will make time for all my children and cherish our moments together.

» I will not burden my children with emotions and problems they are not equipped to deal with.

» I will encourage my children to experience the world and all its possibilities, taking pains to leave them careful but not fearful.

» I will try to be the kind of person I want my children to be: loving, fair-minded, giving and hopeful.

It’s a tall order, but these resolutions are all worth the effort. When carried out, they can make a real difference for all our children.

Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 