Calling All Bird Watchers: Get Your Binoculars and Join the Christmas Count

The Santa Barbara Audubon Society will conduct its annual Christmas Bird Count on Jan. 3. Santa Barbara is often in the top five Christmas counts of species sighted and the event draws upward of 170 local and out-of-town birders.

The count is followed by a compilation dinner at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol Road. The potluck dinner begins promptly at 6 p.m. and the compilation countdown at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite salad, main dish or dessert to share. Out-of-towners are asked to contribute drinks, bread and chips. Bring your own service.

Joan Lentz is this year’s official count compiler. She’ll be assisted by the Christmas Count Committee while Joan Murdoch will coordinate signups. To sign up to participate, call 805.969.5132 or e-mail [email protected]

Before the count, help scout your neighborhood or anywhere else within the count circle for any of the birds listed below. The Count Circle generally is bordered by San Ysidro Road on the east and the Ellwood area on the west and from Paradise Road on the north to four miles out to sea on the south. Please report sightings of any of the following birds to Lentz at 805.969.4397 or e-mail her at [email protected]; Karen Bridgers, 805.964.1316 or [email protected]; or Dave Compton, 805.965.3153 or [email protected]

Click here to download Christmas Count forms.

Pre-Count Bird Checklist

» Any grosbeaks

» Any Hummingbirds other than Anna’s

» Any orioles

» Any owls other than Great Horned

» Any swallows

» Any tanagers

» Black-necked Stilt

» Black-throated Gray Warbler

» Blue-winged Teal

» Brown Creeper

» Cassin’s Finch

» Cattle Egret

» Common Moorhen

» Common Raven

» Common Snipe

» Greater Roadrunner

» Greater Scaup

» Hermit Warbler

» Horned Lark

» Lark Sparrow

» Lawrence’s Goldfinch

» Lesser Yellowlegs

» Long-billed Curlew

» Mountain Chickadee

» Mountain Quail

» Nashville Warbler

» Phainopepla

» Pine Siskin

» Red-breasted Nuthatch

» Rock or Winter Wrens

» Sapsuckers other than Red-breasted

» Thayer’s Gull

» Townsend’s Solitaire

» Tri-colored Blackbird

» Varied Thrush

» Virginia Rail

» White-throated Sparrow

» White-throated Swift

» Wilson’s Warbler

» Yellow Warbler

Joanne Calitri is a member of the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.