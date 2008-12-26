Curbside Collection of Christmas Trees to Start Week of Jan. 5

There will be a curbside collection of Christmas trees on regular city residential collection days the week of Jan. 5.

The program serves residential collection routes only.

Santa Barbara County residents serviced by Health Sanitation Services will follow the same schedule for the curbside collection of trees. Call Health Sanitation Services at 805.922.2121 for information.

To participate in the collection program, place your Christmas tree on the curb, at least 2 feet away from your trash container on your regularly scheduled collection day. Trees must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments. Flocked trees will not be accepted.

For more information, call the Utilities Department at 805.925.0951, ext. 7270.

Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria city manager’s office.