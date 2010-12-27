Body of Elderly Santa Maria Man Found in Field

Lorenzo Hernandez went missing after leaving his son's home in Nipomo on Sunday

The body of an 83-year-old Santa Maria man was discovered Monday morning after he went missing a day earlier.

Lorenzo Hernandez was last seen when he left his son’s home in Nipomo about 2 p.m. Sunday, after he failed to show up at another family member’s home a short time later.

The family issued pleas to the community to keep watch for the elderly man.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call just before 8 a.m. Monday and found Hernandez’s body in a field off of Riverside Road near Division Street in Nipomo.

The responders also found Hernandez’s car in a ditch, and traced it to the Santa Maria case.

The family said Hernandez didn’t suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s, but he was diabetic, which may have been a factor in the cause of his accident.

