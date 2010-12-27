Holiday DUI Arrests Down By Half in Santa Barbara County

Avoid the 12 crackdown stops fewer impaired drivers, with officials attributing the improvement partly to poor weather

DUI arrests are down nearly half from last year’s holiday season in Santa Barbara County, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Arrests are down 47 percent in Santa Barbara County during the 17-day Avoid the 12 crackdown, a multiagency effort to against impaired drivers that ends next Sunday.

As of midnight Sunday, there were 60 recorded arrests, compared with 114 last Dec. 26.

Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer, the Avoid the 12 coordinator, attributed the improvement to bad weather in the area keeping people home and good attitudes about driving sober.

DUI patrols were slated for Monday night in Carpinteria, Goleta and Lompoc, and freeway monitoring by the Buellton, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria squads of the California Highway Patrol will continue until Tuesday night.

Next week, the Lompoc Police Department plans to hold sobriety checkpoints on Jan. 3-4.

Two checkpoints are set for New Year’s Eve in Santa Barbara, one by Avoid the 12 and the other by the CHP.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.