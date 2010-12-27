Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:31 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Holiday DUI Arrests Down By Half in Santa Barbara County

Avoid the 12 crackdown stops fewer impaired drivers, with officials attributing the improvement partly to poor weather

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 27, 2010 | 9:00 p.m.

DUI arrests are down nearly half from last year’s holiday season in Santa Barbara County, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Arrests are down 47 percent in Santa Barbara County during the 17-day Avoid the 12 crackdown, a multiagency effort to against impaired drivers that ends next Sunday.

As of midnight Sunday, there were 60 recorded arrests, compared with 114 last Dec. 26.

Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer, the Avoid the 12 coordinator, attributed the improvement to bad weather in the area keeping people home and good attitudes about driving sober.

DUI patrols were slated for Monday night in Carpinteria, Goleta and Lompoc, and freeway monitoring by the Buellton, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria squads of the California Highway Patrol will continue until Tuesday night.

Next week, the Lompoc Police Department plans to hold sobriety checkpoints on Jan. 3-4. 

Two checkpoints are set for New Year’s Eve in Santa Barbara, one by Avoid the 12 and the other by the CHP.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 