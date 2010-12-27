Family Seeks Help Finding Missing Santa Maria Man

The 83-year-old hasn't been seen since leaving his son's Nipomo home on Sunday afternoon

An 83-year-old Santa Maria man has been missing since Sunday, and his family is issuing pleas to the community to help the man return home.

Lorenzo Hernandez was last seen shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, when he left his son’s Nipomo home. Hernandez was driving a maroon 1994 Ford Ranger with license plate number 4X92095. He was scheduled to arrive at his daughter’s home in Nipomo a short time later, but he never arrived.

Reports say Hernandez is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. His family said he doesn’t suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s, but he is diabetic.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call Santa Maria police at 805.928.3781 x278.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.