Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Apartment Complex

Santa Maria officials say the cause appeared to be an electrical issue behind a stove

A fire on Sunday caused more than $100,000 in damage at an apartment complex at 915 W. Morrison Ave. in Santa Maria.

The cause remains under investigation, but Battalion Chief Dan Orr said in a news release that it appeared to be related to an electrical issue behind a stove.

Crews arrived on scene about 6:45 p.m. Sunday and found fire in the common wall of a downstairs apartment behind the stove, Orr said. Flames had spread to an adjacent apartment and were beginning to affect two upstairs units.

All of the occupants made it out safely. The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter responded, and seven adults and eight children were placed in a hotel for the night, according to Orr.

All four of Santa Maria’s fire companies responded, as did an engine from San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. Medics checked all of the residents for smoke inhalation, but there were no reported injuries to the residents or firefighters.

Orr said te preliminary damage estimate for all four apartments was $100,000 for the structure and $40,000 for contents.

