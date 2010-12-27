Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Matilija Pure Water Wrapping Up Donations for Nonprofits

Company has raised about $5,000 in cash and product contributions

By Steve Nipper | December 27, 2010 | 3:09 p.m.

With only a few days left on the 2010 calendar, Matilija Pure Water Systems is wrapping up donations for this year.

“Our donations this year are approaching the $5,000 mark in cash and product donations, with major recipients including the Animal Shelter Assistance Program, Anacapa School and Paradise Pit,” General Manager Steve Nipper said.

Other sponsorships included the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, DAWG, Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Swim Club, the Ojai Raptor Center and Peabody Charter School.

“Our $5 Facebook fan promotion was a huge success and generated some much-needed cash for Paradise Pit riders this year,” Nipper said.

Matilija Pure Water Systems will donate $25 in cash to a local nonprofit for each customer who switches soft water, drinking water, bottled water or any other service to Matilija Pure Water Systems.

— Steve Nipper is general manager of Matilija Pure Water Systems.

