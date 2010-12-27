Matilija Pure Water Wrapping Up Donations for Nonprofits

“Our $5 Facebook fan promotion was a huge success and generated some much-needed cash for Paradise Pit riders this year,” Nipper said. Matilija Pure Water Systems will donate $25 in cash to a local nonprofit for each customer who switches soft water, drinking water, bottled water or any other service to Matilija Pure Water Systems.

“Our donations this year are approaching the $5,000 mark in cash and product donations, with major recipients including the Animal Shelter Assistance Program , Anacapa School and Paradise Pit,” General Manager Steve Nipper said.

With only a few days left on the 2010 calendar, Matilija Pure Water Systems is wrapping up donations for this year.

