Santa Barbara Family YMCA Recognizes Its Volunteers

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA is grateful for many things this holiday season, but especially its volunteers.

More than 400 volunteers contribute to the Y’s mission each year, working in various capacities throughout the facility. Each year, the agency takes the time to give thanks to the volunteers who have selflessly given their time and talent to make the Y and the community a better place.

Its volunteers do many things around the Y, including greeting members as they check in for a workout, coaching basketball, teaching group exercise classes, and raising funds for low-income youths and families to participate in its wide away of programs. On Nov. 11, the annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner was held to recognize this hardworking group of people.

» Joseph Herring Memorial Youth Award presented to Jessica DiMizio: This award is given in honor of Herring, board member and lifelong camp volunteer. The award recognizes his commitment to youth through the development of youth leaders at our YMCA. The recipient exemplifies values of leadership, respect, responsibility, caring, fairness, trustworthiness and citizenship.

Dimizio, 16, has been part of Y programs for many years, including being a camper in its resident camp programs. She is one of two teens serving on the Santa Barbara Family YMCA Board of Managers. Her dedication to the Y and her character are evident in her work.

» Del Mar Branch Humanitarian Award presented to Sean Mason: First given in 1983, this award is named after Branch, who served as the Santa Barbara YMCA’s general director (president) for 20 years, through 1967. It is given for outstanding service to the YMCA’s financial development efforts.

Mason has served on the Santa Barbara Family YMCA Board of Managers since 2008. Since then, he has played several key roles in its annual Campaign for Youth & Families. Mason’s leadership to the campaign in 2010 was inspirational and motivating for all who worked with him. He has volunteered to serve as chairman of the 2011 campaign, which kicks off in February.

» Dr. Paul Veazey Memorial Award of Significant Service presented to Bob Rodgers: This award was first given in 1969 and is named in honor of the late Veazey, a YMCA board member and volunteer who loved the YMCA’s mission with young people. The award is given to the top volunteer in the community, youth and camping Departments.

Rodgers’ dedication and leadership in coaching youth basketball teams over the years earned him this prestigious award.

» Volunteer of the Year Award presented to Gary Gray: First awarded in 1979, this award recognizes the outstanding volunteer of the year. The recipient has rendered significant service.

Gray is serving as chairman of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, and has volunteered as a resident camp counselor, a youth sports coach, a fundraising volunteer and on just about every committee that the YMCA has over the years. His countless contributions to the Y have truly been a blessing.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.