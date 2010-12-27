Santa Barbara Strings to Hold Youth Auditions on Jan. 8

Students of violin, viola, cello or bass are invited to try out

Santa Barbara Strings will hold auditions Jan. 8 for its two strings orchestras — Sinfonietta (for ages 6 to 13) and Intermezzo (for ages 12 to 17).

Santa Barbara Strings trains young musicians through close study and exuberant performance of works by master composers of classical music.

Students of violin, viola, cello or bass are invited to audition, playing an unaccompanied piece for Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff.

To schedule an audition time between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8, either send an e-mail to the Santa Barbara Strings program administrator at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call Linda Burrows at 805.688.7423.

Santa Barbara Strings will perform its Spring Concert on May 14. The orchestras will rehearse on Saturday afternoons beginning Jan. 15 at Monte Vista Elementary School, 730 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, call 805.688.7423.

— Linda Burrows is a member of the Santa Barbara Strings Coordinating Committee.