Sotheby’s International Realty Presents Donations to Five Local Charities

The firm gives back to the Foodbank, Transition House, Heal the Ocean, CASA and Unity Shoppe

By Lauren Stewart | December 27, 2010 | 5:47 p.m.

Local real estate firm Sotheby’s International Realty recently presented donations to five local charities, including the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Transition House, Heal the Ocean, CASA and Unity Shoppe.

The donations were the result of a program through which Sotheby’s International Realty provides agents as well as their clients the opportunity to participate in meeting the needs of the Santa Barbara community.

At the close of every escrow, the agents donate a portion of their commissions to a charity fund that distributes funds at year-end to the local charities that Sotheby’s International Realty supports.

The agents also contribute year-round out of the same fund to Conservation International’s “Protect an Acre” program, which helps conserve precious rain forest acres and the species they contain.

The burning and clearing of these ecosystems emits at least 20 percent of the greenhouse gases that cause climate change — more than cars, trucks and airplanes combined. According to the work and science of Conservation International, protecting acres of rainforest through sustainable conservation is a relatively quick and cost-effective way to reduce climate change. The donations are made in the name of Sotheby’s International Realty clients, and this year companywide donations have protected more than 16,000 square miles of rain forest.

“The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Transition House, Heal the Ocean, CASA and Unity Shoppe provide enormous value to our community,” said Greg Tice, senior vice president and brokerage manager for Sotheby’s International Realty. “I am so proud of our agents for honoring these local charities in addition to Conservation International during the holiday season. The culture of giving back is prioritized at Sotheby’s International Realty and is evident in the generous actions of its professionals.”

This is the second year in a row that the Sotheby’s International Realty’s Santa Barbara area brokerages have contributed to these charities. The company is proud to affiliate with these local organizations.

— Lauren Stewart is a senior advertising coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty.

