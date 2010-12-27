Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Amanda Perez

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Amanda Perez as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for December.

Perez was nominated by her teacher, Amanda Daniels, who recognized Perez’s dedication to her school work. She will graduate from high school in 2011.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque is given to each student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise meets at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise