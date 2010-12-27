Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates Savors Early Success

Santa Barbara startup can hardly keep up with demand for its handmade artisan chocolates

Santa Barbarans love gourmet food. From artisan cheese and local wines to organic produce, the community welcomes high-quality food and drink concocted with care. And it has been no different for Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates, which has been trying to keep up with demand since selling its first handmade artisan chocolate in August.

The public’s reception to the company and its creations have exceeded the expectations of co-owner Mike Orlando.

“Before we were actually selling chocolate, we did a free tasting at a cafe downtown for 1st Thursday,” he said. “It was the first time we met the public. Everyone seemed to love it.”

Twenty-Four Blackbirds is a chocolate maker, not to be confused with a chocolatier — someone who makes chocolate confections. Chocolate makers buy and roast cacao beans and grind them into chocolate.

Orlando runs the business and makes the chocolate with his girlfriend, Elaine Madsen, and his sister, Gina Orlando, who lives in the Santa Cruz area where she is preparing flavors for future products.

He said the trio are working hard to keep stores stocked with the two products they offer — an 83 percent dark chocolate bar and hot chocolate packets.

In addition to Santa Barbara shops, Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates products can be found in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Santa Cruz stores.

“What we’re finding is the response is so good, we can barely keep those stores stocked,” Mike Orlando said. “They’ve been selling out faster than we can make chocolate. We’ve held off branching out to other locations because we’re worried that everyone is going to be out of stock.”

Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolate is currently without a commercial space to make chocolate, but it soon will move into a shared kitchen space off Yanonali Street.

“The man who is running the rental space is setting it up with a few other people who work well together with the hopes of eventually having a retail space,” Orlando said.

Right now, Twenty-Four Blackbirds is capable of producing 150 pounds of chocolate a month, which categorizes the chocolate maker as smaller than most micro-batch producers with production up to 10,000 pounds per month.

“Our priority is to move into this new kitchen and increase our production,” Orlando said.

Orlando is part of what he calls a new movement of craft chocolate makers in the United States, with only about a dozen companies doing what Twenty-Four Blackbirds does.

“The fact that we’re a local chocolate maker is what sets us apart from chocolatiers,” he said. “With this new kitchen space, we hope to have talks and tastings. There are quite a few aspects of chocolate making, and we’d like to share this information. The more people know about where chocolate is from, the better.”

Although the company’s first bar sold in August, Orlando said making chocolate has been a dream of his since high school.

“(My interest in chocolate making) went by the wayside after high school,” he said. “When I moved to Santa Barbara (four years ago), I got into coffee roasting, and I came upon this Web site on chocolate roasting. Everything fell into place, and I made my first batch about a month later.”

Dark chocolate bars cost $2 each, and hot chocolate kits sell for $8. The Santa Barbara shops that carry Twenty-Four Blackbirds products include Chocolate Maya, The French Press, Loop and Leaf and Municipal Winemakers Tasting Room.

Click here for more information about Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates, or check out the company’s Facebook page.

— Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .