UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Two Screenings of ‘180º South’

UCSB Arts & Lectures Winter Cinema will present two screenings of 180° South at 7:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Jan. 12 at UCSB Campbell Hall.
One of the most prolific environmentalists of our time, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, revisits the “trip of a lifetime,” a 5,000-mile expedition along untouched mountain ranges and unsurfed coastline from California to Patagonia.
When young American adventurer Jeff Johnson seeks to follow in Chouinard’s footsteps, he encounters big surf and treacherous ocean swells, but above all his eyes are opened to the environmental calamities along the classic route and the revolutionary efforts needed to save them.
Admission to both screenings of 180° South is free for UCSB students with valid ID. General admission is $6. For tickets or more information, call 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online.
— Meghan Henry is a publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.