Welcome the New Year with Downtown’s 1st Thursday

Bundle up for a winter walk through wilderness and coastal landscapes on Jan. 6

By Ashleigh Davis | December 27, 2010 | 4:38 p.m.

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun. The Jan. 6 event will include more than 25 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

Bundle up for a winter walk through wilderness and coastal landscapes in this month’s 1st Thursday programming.

Begin your art trek of the great outdoors at Café Buenos Aires to view “Esencia,” a collection of images that examines both the vibrant culture and dramatic landscape of the country of Chile. Venture to prAna at Santa Barbara Outfitters to take in paintings that use the beauty of local, natural surroundings as subject matter, and cross the street to State and A Bar and Grill where photos of travel, surf and coastal landscapes by local photographer Zach Brown are on display.

Sullivan Goss joins the hike with “40 Days and 40 Nights,” featuring 40 beloved moonlight paintings and 40 daylight paintings from Santa Barbara, Monterey and Palm Springs, while the Channing Peake Gallery hosts “Whose Woods These Are: Poetry Inspired by Art in County Parks.” The inspirational paintings highlight the beauty and diversity of some of the most picturesque parks and special places in California.

The momentum continues to build along your journey as you head to the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for a free glimpse of “Yosemite: Then and Now.” The bridge from the past to the 21st century is created in views of the majestic Yosemite National Park landscape, both a sublime subject and spiritual metaphor.

Next, stop by Bella Rosa Galleries for “Sights of Sites,” an in-depth exhibition of large-scale photos and giclees of natural reserve sites rescued from development by Michael Arntz, and then head over to Coast Restaurant and Bar to view work by Joaquin Mallmann, a Santa Barbara freelance photographer, whose love for the ocean and traveling can be seen throughout his ongoing work, “Documenting Life.”

The Jane Deering Gallery will host the photography exhibit “Calm in the Landscape: Wildfires & Wilderness,” and the Santa Barbara Historical Museum will feature the landmark exhibition “America’s Grandeur: Landscapes of Clyde Aspevig,” featuring 25 works by internationally renowned en plein air artist Clyde Aspevig.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the performance art and live music outdoors. Start the 2011 season with local band Fungk Shway as they deliver an outlandish performance on the Borders patio. Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy will set up an art display in Paseo Nuevo Center Court. Large telescopes will grace the Jardin de las Granadas to help you see what’s in the stars for 2011 and celebrate the moonlight with a plethora of astronomy activities sponsored by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on the corner of Anapamu and State streets.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday on Jan. 6. With more than 25 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming offered at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Ashleigh Davis is a marketing and events coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 
