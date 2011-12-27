DA’s Office Files 58-Count Indictment Against Owners of Montecito Motors

Chester Adam Taylor and his father, Chester Lee Taylor, are accused of concealing consignment sales and defrauding dozens of victims

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it has filed a 58-count felony indictment against the father-son owners of Montecito Motors Inc. of Santa Barbara, after an 18-month fraud investigation uncovered more than $1 million scammed from multiple victims.

Chester Adam Taylor, 41, also known as Adam Taylor, is charged with filing false tax returns and failing to file personal returns for 2004-10, and with not reporting more than $500,000 from Montecito Motors. He is also charged with failing to file corporate tax returns from 2005-09 and not reporting more than $24.7 million in gross sales.

His father, Chester Lee Taylor, 71, also known as Chet Taylor, has been charged with filing false personal income tax returns for 2005-10 and failing to report more than $400,000 from Montecito Motors.

The Taylors are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Santa Barbara County Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota will prosecute the case.

The Santa Barbara Police Department teamed up with the State of California Franchise Tax Board and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

Santa Barbara police spokesman Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said in a news release issued Tuesday that the arrest warrant accused the Taylors of stealing more than $1 million from 26 victims by concealing car sales and defrauding people who had consigned their cars for sale with Montecito Motors Inc.

According to investigators, the Taylors are accused of waiting months or years before notifying owners their cars had been sold, instead using the funds to pay personal expenses such as mortgage and credit card payments. They allegedly used duplicate titles and forged signatures to conceal the sales.

Duarte said the men are also charged with stealing more than $290,000 from a private investor who established a line of credit that was supposed to be secured by the titles of cars Montecito Motors owned but was not. Many of the titles were either duplicate titles from cars that had already been sold or were from privately owned cars on consignment.

Bail for the Taylors has been set at $1 million.

