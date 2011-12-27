Comedian Kevin Nealon to Perform All-New Standup Routine Jan. 25 at Lobero

Lobero LIVE is proud to present Kevin Nealon at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Lobero Theatre.

Get ready to laugh with Weeds and Saturday Night Live veteran Nealon as he performs an evening of all-new standup material.

Nealon has set himself apart from other performers and comics with his unique sense of humor, profound dry wit and likable demeanor. As the longest-running cast member in the history of Saturday Night Live (nine seasons, 1986-95), Nealon is remembered for such well-known characters as The Subliminal Man, Hans and Franz, and his stint as the Weekend Update anchor.

In 1988, Nealon was nominated for an Emmy Award as part of the SNL writing team. Weeds, in its seventh season, has been nominated three times for a Golden Globe for Best Television Series Comedy or Musical and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Nealon’s film credits include Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, Little Nicky, John Waters’ Cecil B. Demented and Roxanne.

His television career has encompassed the series Conspiracy Zone, Hiller and Diller and Champs.

Nealon is also a regular guest on talk shows, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and the Late Show with David Letterman.

Tickets for Nealon’s performance are available now at www.lobero.com, and at the Lobero Theatre box office at 805.963.0761. Tickets are $35, with a limited number of patron tickets available at $103. All prices include a facility fee. All patron tickets include priority seating, pre-performance private reception, recognition in the event program, and a tax-deductible gift to the Lobero Theatre.

Lobero LIVE is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara Independent, Noozhawk.com and KCSB 91.9 FM. Funded in part by the Events and Festivals Program using funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

— Angie Bertucci represents Lobero LIVE.