Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:23 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sinkhole Closes Foothill Road from Morada Lane to Northridge Road

Caltrans says the cause is unknown but expects the road to be closed for less than a week for repairs

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | updated logo | December 27, 2011 | 7:51 p.m.

Foothill Road in Santa Barbara between Morada Lane and Northridge Road shut down Tuesday because of a sinkhole in the roadway.

Caltrans was alerted to the hazard at 11 a.m. Tuesday and expects the road to be closed for less than a week while repairs are made, spokesman Colin Jones said.

“We’re not sure the cause of it, but the the roadway is sinking and there’s a depressed section but it hasn’t cracked,” he said. “We saw utility gas lines there and called maintenance crews immediately. We don’t want people driving on unstable or hazardous roadway.”

Traffic is being detoured through Willowglen Road and Calle Cita as well as Grove Lane.

“Traffic is getting pretty crazy. What I recommended to my family was to stay as far away from Foothill as you can,” said Joe Guzzardi of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. “Even upper State Street is gridlocked, and it will only get worse as it gets closer to 5 p.m.”

Jones said crews will work from dusk until dawn to try to get Foothill Road, also known as Highway 192, open before school resumes next week at Monte Vista Elementary. Although maintenance crews are at the scene, he said an emergency contractor will start working on the roadway depression either Wednesday or Thursday.

With many children playing at Willow Glen Park, officials ask motorists to drive carefully and slowly.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 