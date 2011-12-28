Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:18 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Teen News Network in Need of $6,000 to Keep Nonprofit Status

Without it, the student-produced network, a project of the Patricia Henley Foundation, would be unable to raise much-needed funds through grants

By Daniel Langhorne, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | December 28, 2011 | 12:14 a.m.

Local teenagers may soon have to sign off from the Santa Barbara Teen News Network for the last time if their parent foundation can’t close a $6,000 funding gap by Saturday.

The Patricia Henley Foundation, which supports the network, must have 33 percent of its income from the past five years be publicly donated in order to keep its 501(c)3 public nonprofit tax status, Associate Director Trixie Geyer told Noozhawk on Tuesday.

“We have capital, but we won’t be able to fundraise for grants,” Geyer said.

She expects the network to stay on the air for at least another year if the foundation loses its nonprofit status. Its major costs are video equipment and salaries for technical advisers.

But the teenage broadcasters would immediately be ineligible to apply for a $4,000 grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara that would help pay for a series on higher education and mentorships.

While living at the Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Center, extracurricular activities such as sbTNN and cheerleading practice were the only way 16-year-old Morgen Dishmon was allowed to leave the house outside of school.

“Most of the people were just getting out of juvie, so I was really scared,” she said.

Dishmon got involved by taking an Acting in Television class at Dos Pueblos High School from a teacher who also advised sbTNN’s teens. She said the program has not only given her an opportunity to pursue her lifelong dream of being a star, but it has taught her how to work with people of different ages.

“We all became really good friends the same day we met,” Dishmon said.

Julie Koonce, who has been Dishmon’s foster mom for the past six months, says sbTNN has provided Morgen with an outlet to work in front of and behind the camera on a weekly basis.

“It gives her an opportunity she wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else,” Koonce said.

A cast and crew of 40 students from Montecito to Santa Barbara’s Eastside and representing every local junior high and high school, whether public or private, broadcast from the Santa Barbara Channels studios on Saturdays, Geyer said.

She said the network is best described as the equivalent of a teen lifestyle magazine that is shown online, including on Noozhawk, and television. It has provided a venue for teenage garage bands and musicians, covered high school athletics and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and highlighted nonprofits offering to fill mandatory community service hours.

“Our only criteria is that it needs to be positive,” Geyer said. “If something negative happens in town, there’s a positive spin on it.”

Geyer, who has been a producer for the network since its inception three years ago, said she believes the upbeat attitude helps teens transcend school rivalries and provides the community-at-large an alternative to the “negative news” media.

Click here to make an online donation to sbTNN. Click here for more information about the network.

Sponsors of sbTNN include the Santa Barbara Channels, Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Lynda.com, ParentClick.com, the Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 