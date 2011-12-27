Susan Ann Darley: Enter 2012 with Your Mind Set on Success

Think of life as a radio: If you’re stuck on a station you no longer like, find a new one

It has been said that our lives are lived 95 percent from our subconscious mind and 5 percent from our conscious mind. That means that about 95 percent of the time we’re operating on automatic pilot, which means a whole panorama of past influences can be running the show.

As a child I was told repeatedly that I would grow up to be like Hazel, who was a wonderful person and cleaned houses for a living. I never gave it much thought until, as a single mom with three children, I went to work. On my knees scrubbing an office floor, I had my first “spiritual awakening” when I looked up at a desk chair and made the decision I should be sitting in it — not about to polish it.

Picture a radio. Your beliefs determine the station from which your mind operates. Many of us carry many antiquated beliefs at the subconscious level that don’t support the vision we desire for ourselves, our business or our relationships.

My first work experience was caused by an old belief that I adopted as a child. Yes, parents’ messages can be subliminal as well as annoying. I was tuned into a radio station that certainly did not serve my present-day desires. Halleluiah — out with the old and in with the new.

Whoa Nellie, not so fast. Everything is digital today, but do you remember the radios with dials? You had to turn the dial and slide along the static wave to the next station. Once on the station, it was necessary to slowly move the dial in order to fine tune so you could block out the static and hear the sound with clarity.

We are like the nondigital radios, and if you’re stuck on a station you no longer like, it’s up to you to find a new one. Think of this in terms of behavior, jobs and relationships. How do you accomplish that? First of all, it’s imperative that you have an open mind, persistence and a strong desire to change.

Finding a new radio spot requires adaptability. There will be times when you’ll see what you like, jump and land square in the middle of the new station. Other times you might realize that you don’t like where you are, yet don’t quite know where you’re going. In that case, be willing to explore several stations. Sometimes you’ll know exactly where you want to be but it will take patience to find the station that fits and more patience to fine tune it.

In order to enter 2012 with a mindset that supports what you want in the new year, take charge of yourself at a conscious level. Is this easy? No. Is this why so many new year’s resolutions never happen? Yes.

Try this simple exercise. In your office or a room you’re often in, move the waste basket to a different area. For the next week, count how many times you automatically throw trash on the floor. Automatic, habitual thoughts, beliefs, fears and feelings rule us until we decide they no longer will.

Your conscious mind is the most powerful asset you have and can override your subconscious mind, but it takes discipline. Mindfulness is critical to the process so that when old patterns creep up and threaten to derail your intentions, you can reprogram your mind immediately and consciously change your actions.

Your subconscious mind is your habit mind. Your conscious mind is your creative mind. Which one do you want in the driver’s seat in 2012?

Wishing you a fabulous, mindful and creative new year!

