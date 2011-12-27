Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Unaccountable CFPB Threatens Economic Recovery

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is fundamentally flawed and in need of substantial reform

By Tom Donohue | December 27, 2011 | 5:05 p.m.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce praised the Senate for refusing to confirm Richard Cordray as the director of the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Senators opposing the nomination got it right — this isn’t about Cordray’s credentials but, rather, about preventing a deeply flawed agency from moving forward without substantial reforms.

Perhaps unwilling to take no for an answer, President Barack Obama reportedly may circumvent the Senate confirmation process altogether by appointing Cordray during recess. This would undermine the collaboration needed to fix our economy and modernize the financial system. It would also take away the only real check Congress has over the bureau’s enormous power — the confirmation of its director. And an unreformed, unaccountable CFPB would threaten our recovery at the worst possible time.

We should root out the predatory lending, financial scams and fraud that poison a competitive marketplace and harm consumers and legitimate businesses.

But what’s also important — to economic growth and job creation and to borrowers and businesses acting in good faith — is the availability of credit and capital. The current structure of the CFPB will breed uncertainty, restrict credit and stifle innovation when we need it most.

The fixes are obvious and necessary. First, the CFPB is exempt from nearly all the checks and balances that keep other independent regulatory bodies, such as the Consumer Product Safety Commission, transparent and accountable. The CFPB is led by a single, powerful director — the agency’s only Senate-approved position. Its top post carries a five-year term, and the director can’t be fired, even by the president, outside of extraordinary circumstances. The CFPB’s power should be decentralized through a bipartisan panel of commissioners, ensuring balanced debate and a diversity of viewpoints.

Second, that powerful director controls an annual budget exceeding $500 million. Neither Congress nor the administration has any say on how that money is spent. This needs to change. The CFPB’s budget must be submitted to Congress to ensure oversight of the agency’s spending and policy priorities.

Third, the CFPB has been empowered to ban or change financial services or products without sufficient coordination with federal banking regulators. That means so-called consumer protections could come at the cost of financial institutions’ stability. And if banks are pushed into failure by new rules, the collateral damage will hit consumers. There must be a meaningful safety and soundness check that will factor in the impact of the CFPB’s rules.

Until those fundamental flaws are fixed, the president should stand down.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 