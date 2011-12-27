Wilderness Youth Project to Hold Volunteer Orientation for Winter Programs

The Wilderness Youth Project will hold a volunteer orientation from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Tucker’s Grove Park at the Kiwanis Meadow.

The orientation is open to those interested in volunteering with WYP, those who already do or those who are simply curious about the ways of the Wilderness Youth Project. This is an opportunity to learn more about its philosophy and methods through conversation and exploration.

The orientation will include “Core Routines” (i.e., sharing gratitude, sit spot), “The Art of Questioning,” “Sensory Awareness Activities,” a question-and-answer session and more.

As a volunteer, you will work alongside two WYP staff to support a group of nine to 12 children on a weekly basis. A volunteer’s role is to help inspire curiosity, ensure safety, model peacemaking and be playful.

Volunteers commit to one program per week for the duration of at least one season (eight to 12 weeks). Programs run both in the mornings and afternoons Monday through Friday for four hours. Most programs meet in Goleta at Tucker’s Grove Park. Each day the groups travel to a different location from the Santa Ynez River to Rincon and destinations in between.

Click here for WYP’s winter schedule.

To register for the volunteer orientation, email Jessica Sieber at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Please include in your email your name, birthdate (including year), phone number, how you heard about WYP and for which programs (days and times) you would like to volunteer (click here).

Please note that the volunteer orientation is not mandatory. You may still volunteer even if you aren’t able to make it. If interested, please read below and email Sieber responses to the questions and your availability:

What are your intentions for volunteering with WYP? Tell me about your experience working with kids and/or in the outdoors. What do you most love to do in the outdoors? When is your birthday, including year? How did you hear about WYP? What programs (days & times) you’d like to volunteer with (see link above)? And anything additional you’d like to add.

— Jessica Sieber is Volunteer/Mentor Coordinator for Wilderness Youth Project.