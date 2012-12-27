HUB International Insurance Sponsors Two Easy Lift Vans

Easy Lift Transportation is pleased to announce the adoption of two vehicles by HUB International Insurance Services Inc.

Easy Lift’s Adopt-a-Van program was created to provide much-needed revenue to support its charitable mission while also providing a unique marketing opportunity for local businesses and organizations.

“At HUB, we know it is our responsibility to contribute to our community to help and nurture the ones we work to protect through our insurance products,” said Darren Caesar, executive vice president and chief marketing officer with Hub International. “I am personally happy to see all the good work Easy Lift does for those unable to obtain transportation on their own.”

Santa Barbara’s close-knit community also helped pave the way for the partnership.

“It’s great to reconnect and work with Darren, whom I’ve known since our Goleta Boys Club days,” said Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift’s executive director.

HUB International is a leading global insurance brokerage that provides a broad array of property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.

Established more than 30 years ago with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence whose mission is fulfill the community’s need for specialized transportation to allow individuals and organizations access to essential programs and services.

Easy Lift has 25 vehicles in its fleet and is operated by a professional team that keeps up with the expanding needs of elderly, disabled and disadvantaged passengers. Last year, Easy Lift scheduled more than 74,490 Dial-a-Rides for 1,873 passengers.

The Children’s Accessible Transportation (CAT) program, now active for three years, has collaborated with more than 20 youth charities and provided more than 8,000 rides to less advantaged children of the community. The Greatest Generation Accessible Transportation (GGAT) program, which commenced in March 2011, collaborates with senior-serving agencies beyond their Dial-a-Ride service, and has provided 1,800 rides in just six months.

For more information on the Adopt-a-Van program and other marketing opportunities for businesses, please contact Melinda Johansson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.845.8963.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director for Easy Lift Transportation.