Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 2:15 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Museum of Art, UCSB Hosting Symposium on 17th-Century Chinese Art

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | December 27, 2012 | 11:28 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art and UCSB are co-sponsoring a two-day symposium, Jan. 11-12, in conjunction with the major exhibition “The Artful Recluse: Painting, Poetry and Politics in 17th-Century China.”

The symposium, focusing on the interdisciplinary nature of 17th-century Chinese art, brings together some of the most important scholars of Chinese art history, history and literature, with specific expertise in the study of early-modern China to present new research related to image-making in words, pictures and thought.

Subjects of interest include forgeries and the art market in the late Ming dynasty; aspects of the burgeoning print industry in the late Ming; courtesan culture as a site for both political and gender expression; and explorations of the loyalist painters, including Xiang Shengmo, Gong Xian and Bada Shanren.

Click here for a complete itinerary.

SBMA members get in free, but to receive free seating must register by phone at 805.963.4364 x400 and arrive 15 minutes early; seating is limited. The cost is $20 for nonmembers, and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at the Visitor Services desks or online by clicking here.

The symposium will be held in the Mary Craig Auditorium of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

The symposium is made possible with the support of the Chiang Ching-kuo Foundation for International Scholarly Exchange; UCSB’s College of Letters and Science Interdisciplinary Humanities Center; the Department of the History of Art and Architecture; the Department of East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies; and SBMA’s Friends of Asian Art.

— Katrina Carl is the public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 