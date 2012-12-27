Santa Maria Library Offering Free Workshop on e-Books

The Santa Maria Public Library invites the public to a free workshop on how to download e-books and e-audiobooks.

The workshop is offered to those who would like to learn more about downloading e-books and e-audiobooks onto their computer or handheld portable devices. Participants are encouraged to bring their e-reader devices.

The workshops will be offered in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., on the dates and times listed below:

» Thursday, Jan. 10, 11 a.m. to noon

» Wednesday, Jan. 23, 6 to 7 p.m.

In addition, the workshop will be offered at the Orcutt Branch Library, 175 S. Broadway in Orcutt, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Seats are limited and will be first come, first serve.

Effective Jan. 2, the main library’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

Questions may be directed to the Reference Department at 805.925.0994 x331.

— Tina Garcia represents the Santa Maria Public Library.