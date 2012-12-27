Santa Barbara Symphony to Ring in 2013 with New Year’s Eve Pops Concert

Ring in 2013 with the Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Year’s Eve Pops Concert from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday in The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St,

The symphony will present special guest conductor Robert Bernhardt and acclaimed pianist Natasha Kislenko. Back by popular demand, Bob Bernhardt will conduct an array of favorites from Broadway, Hollywood, Gershwin and much more.

Bernhardt is in his 30th season as the principal pops director of the Louisville Orchestra, music director emeritus of the Chattanooga Symphony and a favorite at the Boston Pops, America’s premier pops orchestra.

Party hats and noisemakers will be available for all. Come celebrate the last night of 2012 with the Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Year’s Eve Pops Concert.

“We are so pleased to welcome back the always entertaining Bob Bernhardt to Santa Barbara for this special 60th anniversary New Year’s Eve celebration with our symphony,” said David Grossman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “Our New Year’s Eve Pops Concert has become Santa Barbara’s favorite first stop to kick off their New Year’s Eve festivities in style.”

The Santa Barbara Symphony has presented a New Year’s Eve Pops Concert for more than 20 years.

The music: Westside Story, Casablanca, Superman, Lion King and more.

Dr. Robert Weinman will serve as “guest conductor” for The Washington Post March.

Tickets to the Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Year’s Eve Pops Concert are $35, $60, $80 and $110, and are available for purchase online by clicking here.

For the rest of the season, patrons are encouraged to design their own subscriptions. The “Easy 3-Series Subscription,” a smaller and more flexible series subscription, allows a subscriber to select three classical series concerts of their choice. Prices start at $70 for three concerts.

To purchase subscriptions to the Santa Barbara Symphony, call the symphony office at 805.898.9386 or order online by clicking here. All symphony concerts are held in The Granada.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.