Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 7:16 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Symphony to Ring in 2013 with New Year’s Eve Pops Concert

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Symphony | December 27, 2012 | 3:08 p.m.

Ring in 2013 with the Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Year’s Eve Pops Concert from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday in The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St,

The symphony will present special guest conductor Robert Bernhardt and acclaimed pianist Natasha Kislenko. Back by popular demand, Bob Bernhardt will conduct an array of favorites from Broadway, Hollywood, Gershwin and much more.

Bernhardt is in his 30th season as the principal pops director of the Louisville Orchestra, music director emeritus of the Chattanooga Symphony and a favorite at the Boston Pops, America’s premier pops orchestra.

Party hats and noisemakers will be available for all. Come celebrate the last night of 2012 with the Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Year’s Eve Pops Concert.

“We are so pleased to welcome back the always entertaining Bob Bernhardt to Santa Barbara for this special 60th anniversary New Year’s Eve celebration with our symphony,” said David Grossman, executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “Our New Year’s Eve Pops Concert has become Santa Barbara’s favorite first stop to kick off their New Year’s Eve festivities in style.”

The Santa Barbara Symphony has presented a New Year’s Eve Pops Concert for more than 20 years.

The music: Westside Story, Casablanca, Superman, Lion King and more.

Dr. Robert Weinman will serve as “guest conductor” for The Washington Post March.

Tickets to the Santa Barbara Symphony’s New Year’s Eve Pops Concert are $35, $60, $80 and $110, and are available for purchase online by clicking here.

For the rest of the season, patrons are encouraged to design their own subscriptions. The “Easy 3-Series Subscription,” a smaller and more flexible series subscription, allows a subscriber to select three classical series concerts of their choice. Prices start at $70 for three concerts.

To purchase subscriptions to the Santa Barbara Symphony, call the symphony office at 805.898.9386 or order online by clicking here. All symphony concerts are held in The Granada.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 