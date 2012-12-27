Tickets to Go on Sale for Rotary Club of Carpinteria’s Talent Showcase

Tickets for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria’s fourth annual Talent Showcase, slated for Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater, will go on sale starting Tuesday, according to program coordinators David Powdrell and Roland Rotz.

The showcase will feature a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m., both on the same day and at the same location.

The ticket cost for adults is $30 each, and children age 12 or younger pay only $10 each. The ticket cost is the same for both shows.

More than 25 talented local entertainers will take the stage at both live performances. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here, by visiting the Carpinteria branches of Montecito Bank & Trust or Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, plus the Curious Cup Bookstore on Linden Avenue during business hours.

Proceeds from the Talent Showcase will support local youth programs, community projects and education-related events in Carpinteria.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.