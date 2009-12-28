Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:21 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

Computers for Families Needs Surge of Old Equipment

A project that connects low-income students with refurbished computers is running out of donations

By Rachel Urbach, Noozhawk Intern | December 28, 2009 | 10:16 p.m.

For more than 13 years, the Computers for Families project has been a well-oiled solace of computer equipment collection and placement among students in low-income families in the greater Santa Barbara area. More than 7,000 refurbished computers have been placed in homes that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them, but the need for computers continues to grow.

Computers for Families project coordinator Kris Mainland White said maintaining a healthy community within a city means all people need the opportunity to be equally educated. If the ability to access the Internet isn’t granted by those who have the means to help, voices will be lost, she said.

“In this digital age, not having a computer is like not having a pencil,” said White, who is in her fifth year working with CFF. “If they are getting rid of computers or monitors, we could really use them. ... Because of the economy, donations have been slow and we’re running out.”

Through relationships with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department and the staff at the Los Prietos Boys Camp, CFF sponsors a vocational technology class, providing directly marketable skills that can be a huge confidence builder for adjudicated youths.

The boys learn how to fix the donated, nonworking machines and components and are allowed to join the distribution process to observe the joyful families. Many of the boys, who have been in some trouble, are given the opportunity to be heroes to others.

From Goleta to Carpinteria, nearly 35 public schools have representatives from CFF, coordinating efforts, organizing events and directing devoted teachers to help identify the kids of families in need. Focus is placed on fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders to teach Internet safety and basic program accessories such as the calculator and calendar. Teachers help spot children with no access to a computer at home and refer families to qualify for refurbished equipment.

“And we want to include everybody,” White said.

Backed by the Santa Barbara Partners in Education and the Santa Barbara County Education Office, CFF has received attention as a national program model. In the mid-1990s, it took just four years to raise $3 million, making the South Coast nonprofit a reality.

Here are a few tips to help CFF:

Click here to check online for what CFF needs and doesn’t need.

— Drop by from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road. No need to call ahead.

— If you have contact with a hospital, business or bank interested in donating large amounts of old equipment, CFF will pursue it and arrange to pick up the shipments.

Noozhawk intern Rachel Urbach can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

