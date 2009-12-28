Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 

County Residents Urged to Test Homes for Radon

Kits are free for Lompoc residents and $5 for other Santa Barbara County residents

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | December 28, 2009 | 2:22 p.m.

The California Department of Public Health is conducting a radon survey in the Lompoc area as part of National Radon Action Month in January, and participating residents can receive a free radon test kit. Residents in other areas of the county may purchase a radon test kit for $5.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Department of Public Health as part of a nationwide campaign to educate Americans about the dangers of radon exposure and to encourage residents of Santa Barbara County to take action to protect their homes and families.

It is recommended that homeowners test their homes and protect their families.

Some areas of Santa Barbara County contain geologic formations with a higher probability of causing elevated indoor radon. Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that is dispersed in outdoor air, but which can reach harmful levels when trapped in buildings. The EPA estimates that radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths per year and is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, after smoking.

Testing homes for elevated levels of radon is simple and inexpensive. During National Radon Action Month, radon test kits can be purchased through the California Department of Public Health Indoor Radon Program for $5. Radon problems can be fixed by qualified contractors for a cost similar to that of painting and roof repair.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department urges residents to take action during this year’s National Radon Action Month by testing their homes for radon. For more information on radon, and participating in the radon survey, click here or call the California Department of Public Health Indoor Radon Program at 916.449.5674.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

