Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
Time Out

Paul Yarbrough: USC Football Team Embraces Young Fan

Speaking of football, Oregon has the speed to top Ohio State in Friday's Rose Bowl

By Paul Yarbrough, Noozhawk Columnist | December 28, 2009 | 9:25 p.m.

» I’ve been rough on USC football coach Pete Carroll this fall, but it’s time to give him and his players some kudos.

Paul Yarbrough
Paul Yarbrough

Earlier this season, Carroll and his Trojan football team embraced a youngster, Jake Olson, who had lost one eye to cancer. After meeting the USC squad, the young man learned he would also lose his second eye.

He appeared at a USC practice the night before his surgery, and within a week he was back on the field with the Trojans after their loss to Stanford and before their rivalry game with UCLA.

Well done, Trojans.

» Speaking of Trojans, shouldn’t the NCAA be wrapping up its investigation into the Reggie Bush mess while at USC?

» The Pac-10 struggled early in this bowl season, before the Trojans dispatched Boston College Saturday night. The league has a chance this week for more success, including Friday’s Rose Bowl between Oregon and Ohio State.

I like Oregon’s chances. A lot. I think the Ducks’ overall team speed will be the difference, and Oregon will prevail.

» Urban Meyer’s decision to take a leave of absence as the Florida football coach for health reasons hit home for me. In 2008, during a routine health exam, doctors discovered I had a heart murmur. Further tests concluded that I was suffering from left ventricular hypertrophy. Fortunately, in my case, it has been kept under control with medications. Meyer has always seemed like a class act, and I wish him nothing but the best.

» The PGA Tour’s attempts to promote the 2010 season without any images of Tiger Woods is pretty humorous. No major-league sport needs its superstar more than golf needs Tiger.

» For those following the fortunes of the Oakridge High School basketball team, we picked up our first win of the season Dec. 17 in the opening round of the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational, beating a state tournament team from last year.

Then, on Dec. 22, we avenged a 21-point loss in our season opener, beating Lowell in overtime, 57-50. We tied it up on a rebound basket off of the intentional miss of a free throw with 0.08 seconds left in regulation, after rallying from a 9-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

One more nonleague game, on Jan. 2 at Harrisburg, before we launch into Mountain View Conference play.

Oakridge basketball has a Facebook fan page where you can follow all of the action.

Noozhawk columnist Paul Yarbrough can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 