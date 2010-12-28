Channel Islands YMCAs to Open Free to the Public

Visit a facility Jan. 6-9 to learn how a membership can help you live healthier in the new year

Each of the Channel Islands YMCA facilities will be open free of charge to health seekers Jan. 6-9, providing support to local residents making new year’s resolutions to eat better, exercise more, lose weight, strengthen family connections and live better overall.

The power of a supportive community can be instrumental in achieving these goals. With the Y, you’re not just a member of a facility; you’re part of a cause.

With a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, improving health and well-being, and giving back and supporting neighbors, Y membership gives you and your community the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

Through the January Open House event, the staff of the Channel Islands YMCAs are seeking to foster and support sustained relationships with individuals and families who want to experience greater total health and well-being.

No contracts are required at the Y, and the YMCA Open Doors financial assistance program makes reaching these goals possible for everyone, including residents who are struggling to afford a healthy lifestyle.

The Channel Islands YMCA facilities are located in Camarillo, Lompoc, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez and Ventura and offer something for everyone, including a variety of classes, fun and educational events.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.