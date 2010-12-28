Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Donors Fill Twin Cups to the Brim with Toys for Local Youths

The Goleta stand offered free coffee in exchange for gifts for the Unity Shoppe

By Nathan Carey | December 28, 2010 | 2:19 p.m.

Twin Cups, a new window-service coffee bar and frozen yogurt stand at 5329 Calle Real in Goleta, offered a free cup of coffee for every donor of a new toy to support the Unity Shoppe’s drive to help local youths in need — and it was a runaway success.

“It was amazing to see all the wonderful people in our community come together to give toys to such a great cause,” Twin Cups owner Nathan Carey said. “To top it off, as donors dropped off their gifts we heard their favorite Christmas stories as they received their coffee.

“We received stuffed animals, toy tractors, art supplies, Lincoln Logs and much more. Our over-sized coffee cups that served as the drop-off bins were filled more than twice to the brim.”

The toy drive was a joint effort in all directions. A banner was donated by Andre Neumann of Nu Image, indicating the drop-off points.

Patterson Self Storage had an oversized storage box as its drop-off point and filled two storage spaces with toys before delivering them to the Unity Shoppe.

We would like to thank everyone who took the time to drop off a toy, and Twin Cups, Patterson Self Storage and Nu Image plan to raise the bar even higher next year!

— Nathan Carey is the owner of Twin Cups.

