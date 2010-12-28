Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Capital Bancorp Announces Additions to Executive Team

Mike Walker, Ken Shannon, Scott Givans and Keith Wilton take on new roles

By Debbie Whiteley | December 28, 2010 | 4:50 p.m.

Mike Walker
Mike Walker

Pacific Capital Bancorp, a community bank holding company and parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, announced Tuesday that it is expanding its executive team with the addition of four key senior executives.

Mike Walker and Ken Shannon have joined the bank as executive vice presidents and will report directly to Carl Webb, chairman and chief executive officer of the bank. Scott Givans, executive vice president, will report directly to Shannon, and Keith Wilton, executive vice president, will report directly to Walker.

Walker is the chief lending officer. Before joining the bank, he was a consultant for the Ford Banking Group on potential bank acquisitions. Before that, he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Commercial Real Estate Group, directing the national lending and portfolio management operations for Citibank.

Before California Federal Bank’s acquisition by Citibank in 2002, he was executive vice president of commercial real estate for California Federal Bank.

Walker received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Texas and completed post-graduate studies in real estate at Southern Methodist University.

Ken Shannon
Ken Shannon

Shannon is the chief risk officer. Before joining the bank, he held the position of chief risk/credit officer for Greater Bay Bancorp in San Francisco, a $7 billion institution that was made up of 11 community banks, several specialty finance companies and a large insurance brokerage business. He was responsible for all credit functions, special asset workout, internal audit, compliance and enterprise risk management.

Before that, Shannon was with California Federal Bank, where he spent 10 years in various credit management positions, including director of credit policy and chief credit pfficer. He received a bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of San Francisco.

Givans is the chief credit officer. He has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry with expertise in credit risk management and commercial real estate.

Scott Givans
Scott Givans

Before joining the bank, Givans was a senior vice president and director of credit policy for Greater Bay Bancorp, which was acquired by Wells Fargo Bank in 2007. Before that, he was an executive vice president and director of credit and risk for the Commercial Real Estate Group at Citibank.

Givans also has been an adviser to private equity firms and funds interested in acquiring banks, lending businesses and loan portfolios. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from California State University-Chico and a master’s degree in business administration from Santa Clara University in Santa Clara.

Wilton is the lending executive. He will oversee all the bank’s lending activities, excluding investor commercial real estate.

Keith Wilton
Keith Wilton

Before joining Pacific Capital Bancorp, he was with Greater Bay Bancorp, most recently as president of the Specialty Finance Group, and before that, with Wells Fargo Bank, where he served as president of the Pacific and Atlantic Regions Auto Finance Group.

Wilton also has been a consultant to private equity firms in exercising due diligence on potential investments in financial services firms. He holds certificates from the Stanford Executive Program, Stanford University Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia, Canada.

— Debbie Whiteley is an executive vice president and public affairs director for Pacific Capital Bancorp.

