Pacific Capital Bancorp Initiates Reverse Stock Split to Bump Up Share Value

Pacific Capital Bancorp, the parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, announced Tuesday that it will reduce the number of outstanding shares in an effort to boost their price, technically coined a reverse stock split.

The move will apply to all of the company’s outstanding common stock, and the move will reduce 3.29 billion outstanding shares to 32.9 million.

Shareholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares, according to the statement. Beginning Wednesday, the company will begin trading under the Nasdaq symbol “PCBCD” for 20 trading days as a result of the split. The company’s previous symbol, “PCBC,” will revert back on Jan. 27.

Noozhawk reported in October that the company’s shares had been less than $1 for most of the year, even while Texas billionaire Gerald Ford infused $500 million of private equity into the company. The stock split comes as the company tries to push up the price per share.

The move is a result of a warning issued to the company by Nasdaq earlier this year. The stock exchange requires that its listed stocks be valued for at least $1, so any company that trades at less than $1 for 30 days is issued a warning. The company then has 180 days to bring its shares into compliance.

“If at any time during the 180 days, the company’s stock closes at $1 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, we will receive written confirmation from Nasdaq that the matter is closed,” Debbie Whiteley, a spokeswoman for Pacific Capital, told Noozhawk earlier this year.

The company’s shares were valued at 29 cents on Tuesday.

