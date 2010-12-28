More Rain On the Way for South Coast; High-Wind Warning Issued

Several days of sunshine came as a relief for residents after last week’s deluge on the South Coast, but the forecast is calling for more rain through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service says rain — heavy at times — is expected until around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Thursday is expect to be mostly sunny.

High winds are expected in Santa Barbara County until noon Thursday as the fast-moving frontal system moves through the area. The weather service issued a high-wind advisory until 3 p.m. Wednesday and a high-wind warning from 3 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday. Winds in excess of 40 mph are likely with gusts as high as 60 mph possible, the weather service said.

With the ground soaked by the recent rains, trees are more likely to be uprooted by the strong winds. Travelers are also urged to use caution, especially those operating high-profile vehicles.

