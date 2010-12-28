Rotary Club Honors Longtime Carpinterian Doc Carty

He receives the first William T. Carty Ph.D. Award of Excellence

Rotary Club of Carpinteria President-Elect Wayne Evans and President Paul Wright recently presented the first William T. Carty Ph.D. Award of Excellence to Doc Carty.

The award was bestowed on Carty for founding the club in 1973, for his dedication to community involvement by starting up Carpinteria Beautiful and the Carpinteria Education Foundation, and for his continued active involvement in the Rotary Club of Carpinteria for the past 40 years.

The club will give the award each year to those who go beyond the call of duty to enhance the Carpinteria community, in addition to supporting both the local Rotary club activities and its international efforts to End Polio Now.

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.