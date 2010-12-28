Santa Barbara Lacrosse Association Offers Winter Clinic, Spring League

There’s a new opportunity available to keep local girls and boys active in the spring by playing the sport of lacrosse.

Soccer and lacrosse have some similarities and, of course, some differences, but both are fun team sports that involve running and trying to score goals. Lacrosse is the fastest-growing sport in California, and now there’s an opportunity for children to try the sport, which is relativity new to the Santa Barbara area.

The new Santa Barbara Lacrosse Association is offering a winter clinic in January and February for everyone to come out and learn and experience lacrosse. The cost is $75 and will be two days a week after school for six weeks.

Each day the players will learn skills and scrimmage. There will be no formal teams or games (weekends are free). The SBLA will provide the coaches, sticks and balls. Players just need soccer cleats.

The clinic will be followed by the SBLA’s first spring league (winter clinic participation is not required to participate in the spring league). The spring league will start in March and will consist of teams playing at Elings Park on Saturdays for six weeks of regular season play and two weekends of playoffs, ending in early May.

The registration fee includes league participation, SBLA-approved coach for one practice per week (more for older groups), officials/referees for games, game jersey and shorts, and league T-shirt, and game fields at Elings Park (and/or Girsh Park). Please refer to our Web site for age brackets.

Registration is now open for both the winter clinic and the spring league.

For more information, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .